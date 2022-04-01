Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,083.04. 976,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,088,619. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $897.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $952.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

