Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 498 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $609,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE EME traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,940. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.79 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.