Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 269.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $619.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $590.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,519,052. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

