Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 101 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.23. 66,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.96. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

