Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 239,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,967. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

