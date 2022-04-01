Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires Shares of 69,540 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $44,429,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after buying an additional 1,194,488 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $34,553,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,217,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,148,277. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

