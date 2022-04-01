Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIROGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MIRO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

