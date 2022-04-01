Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 165,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 734,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,660. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Minim alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.