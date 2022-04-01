Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 165,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 734,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,660. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
