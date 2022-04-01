Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UTRS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 22,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

UTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerva Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTRS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

