Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

