Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of MCON opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £216.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.89. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.
About Mincon Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.