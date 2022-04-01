Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of MCON opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £216.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.89. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

