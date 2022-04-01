Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
MSV stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Minco Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35.
Minco Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
