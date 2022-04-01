Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.75.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $79.59. 7,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 318.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 43.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Mimecast by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.