MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -468.72%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

