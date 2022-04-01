Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HIE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 39,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,598. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 3,000 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 76.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

