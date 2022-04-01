MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 34,005 shares.The stock last traded at $33.18 and had previously closed at $33.23.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.