Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

