Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 383,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 10.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 4,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,682. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

