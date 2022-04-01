Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3,230.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 154,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.