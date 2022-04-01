Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires Shares of 125,700 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,105,000 after buying an additional 236,564 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.