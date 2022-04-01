Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires New Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 77.0% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

