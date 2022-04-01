Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after purchasing an additional 934,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384,425 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,227. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

