Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after buying an additional 934,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after buying an additional 1,223,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after buying an additional 384,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,227. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

