Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MBCN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. 877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

