MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.20.

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $486.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 44.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

