Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $83.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 41,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,242,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

