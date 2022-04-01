Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.18.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $73.96. 116,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

