Michael Joseph Metzinger Sells 2,226 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $48,728,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

