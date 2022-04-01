MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,148. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In related news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,494 shares of company stock worth $762,072. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

