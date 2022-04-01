Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD traded down $11.35 on Friday, reaching $1,361.84. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,795. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.66 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,413.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,481.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

