Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 80,514 shares.The stock last traded at $104.98 and had previously closed at $106.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
