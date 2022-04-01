Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 80,514 shares.The stock last traded at $104.98 and had previously closed at $106.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

