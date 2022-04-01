Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84,138 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $374,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.36. 24,029,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The company has a market capitalization of $605.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

