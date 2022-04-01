Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $223.60. The company had a trading volume of 617,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The firm has a market cap of $608.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.