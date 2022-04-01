Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target Cut to €105.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($125.27) to €104.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

