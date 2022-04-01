Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.95. 6,899,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

