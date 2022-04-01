MediShares (MDS) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

MediShares (MDS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $14,629.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

