Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MFIN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $223.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

