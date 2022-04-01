Mayar Capital Ltd. Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayar Capital Ltd. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 10.5% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

