MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NYSE:MXL opened at $58.35 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.
In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $56,653,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.