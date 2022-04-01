MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:MXL opened at $58.35 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $56,653,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

