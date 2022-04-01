Maxim Group Boosts SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target to $8.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of SURG opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SurgePays (SURG)
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.