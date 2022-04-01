Maxim Group Boosts SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target to $8.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SURG opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other SurgePays news, Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

