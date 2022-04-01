Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

MAT traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 2,119,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 42.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 271,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 383.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

