Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

