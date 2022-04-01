Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.82.

Matador Resources stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.49. 39,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,197. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

