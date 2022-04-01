MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $24.61 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

