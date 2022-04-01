Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.20.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $361.55. 93,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,293. The stock has a market cap of $353.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average of $352.33. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

