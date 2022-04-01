Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 67.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
