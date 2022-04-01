Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 67.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.