Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

