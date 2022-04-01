Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.50.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $145.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.49 and its 200 day moving average is $242.74. Masimo has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.