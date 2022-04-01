Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after buying an additional 280,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.