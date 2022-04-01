Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRE. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$8.98. 291,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market cap of C$721.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.67.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400. Insiders have acquired a total of 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620 over the last ninety days.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

